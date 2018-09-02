Want to do better in school? Be curious and befriend instructors, teachers say

There's no one single way to conquer the classroom — students can get by in many different ways, but by asking questions and really getting to know instructors in your program students can do considerably better in school, teachers say.

"Students who come and ask questions and get clarity on content do a lot better in their classes," says Kathy Gottschall-Pass, the interim Dean of Science at UPEI.

"And they tend to find the things they're most passionate about."

By dropping by, knocking on a professor's door and coming in to talk, she said students will get to know their instructor and the coursework much better.

Don't be shy

"Ask questions. Clarify," she said, and don't be shy. Most professors like her want to hear from students and would love to chat with you about whatever students need, she said.

You're sacrificing a lot of time and money to be here and you want to get the best from the experience. — Erroll Affleck

"Most of us love to answer questions and we would much rather students ask them as we go and keep them on track than wait until the very end and try to recover at that point," she said.

One example Gottschall-Pass raised — and encouraged students to avoid — was of a student that came in to speak with her for the very first time before the final exam.

The student was fearful of the test, saying she thought she was going to fail the course.

"If the student had come to me months earlier it would have been a lot easier to help and support her," she said.

'That's where the real gold is'

Josh Silver, head learning manager for the Heritage Retrofit Carpentry program at Holland College, said in his experience, students asking questions either in class or in-person afterwards is an "integral ingredient in making a successful student.

'"Whatever else you're doing, I'm there for you." That's what students need to hear loud and clear,' says Nebojsa Kujundzic. (Getty Images/Hero Images)

"The only time I'm really teaching people is if I can genuinely connect with these people," he said. "For them to come forward and ask more questions … that's where the gold is. That's where real learning starts."

One of the best examples he pointed to was a group of students who gathered together and put in hundreds of hours to build an ice boat. Although not everyone can afford to pitch in hundreds of hours to volunteer in a large project, for those that committed some time — or even showed an interest — it made a big difference, he said, especially as students hunted for jobs after graduating, he said.

"These people were very deeply, deeply engaged in what they were learning and sure enough, all of them that were the main volunteers got hired well before graduation," he said.

'I'm there for you'

Nebojsa Kujundzic, the Dean of Arts at UPEI, said it is not only necessary for students to ask questions, but it's just as important to establish what often becomes "sometimes lifelong" friendships with the faculty.

"This goes beyond the degree," he said. "'Whatever else you're doing, I'm there for you.' That's what the students need to hear loud and clear."

Like many other instructors, he said he encourages students to meet with him so they can get to know one other and forge that friendship.

This goes beyond the degree. — Nebojsa Kujundzic

In doing so, he often finds himself writing letters of recommendation for students and being a helping hand in catapulting their careers after university.

"This is one of the most fulfilling and satisfactory feelings that a professor can have when a student learns and when they succeed later on in their careers and in their lives," he said.

"That's what really remains. That's the greatest achievement for professors and, of course, the students."

Take advantage of all possible resources

Erroll Affleck, an instructor in the Sport and Leisure Management program at Holland College, said getting to know his students is a bit like an "informal mentorship" in that he offers guidance and advice in class, but particularly for their life outside the classroom.

'Most of us love to answer questions and we would much rather students ask them as we go,' says Kathy Gottschall-Pass. (Shutterstock)

"It's not just about what you get from the books or what you get from the classroom sessions," he said.

"It's what you've learned about yourself, and how you're going to live your life and how you're going to contribute to society while you're here."

Affleck said his favourite part of being a teacher is the relationships he builds with students. He encourages students to take advantage of every possible resource they have at their fingertips while at school.

"You're sacrificing a lot of time and money to be here and you want to get the best from the experience," he said.

"Very key players in that experience are yourself and also your instructors," Affleck said. "If you look at students who really want to learn and teachers who really want to teach, magic can happen."

Both UPEI and Holland College have a variety of links and resources available for students on their websites.

