Basketball league announces new team for Summerside
Summerside Slam is the 3rd team to join the new league
The Eastern Canadian Basketball League, set to launch its inaugural season in March, will have a team in Summerside, P.E.I.
The league announced the new franchise Wednesday morning at Credit Union Place in Summerside.
"An opportunity to welcome professional basketball back to Summerside and bring yet another live event to our residents and visitors is extremely exciting," said J. P. Desrosiers, director of community services for Summerside.
The team will be called the Summerside Slam and will be the third team for the league, joining the Truro Tide and Saint John Union.
The ECBL announced its intention to establish a new pro league in the Maritimes in February. The league is solely owned by Tim Kendrick, a familiar figure to basketball fans on the Island. He has previously coached the UPEI Panthers and the Island Storm of the NBLC.
The Storm is on a hiatus this year, because all the other franchises in the Maritimes have announced they have either folded or will not play.
That leaves the Slam as the only active pro basketball team on the Island.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?