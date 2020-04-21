Pandemic delays major golf event in eastern P.E.I.

The Prince Edward Island Pro-Am, which was supposed to be at Dundarave during the first weekend in July, has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is a new stop on the Mackenzie Tour, organized by the PGA Tour in Canada.

Scott Pritchard, vice president of the Canadian tour, said the main PGA Tour has announced that it hopes to be back in action in June, with only essential personnel on the course. That could also be the model used for tour events in Canada.

If we need to conduct the event without fans, golf is well-positioned to do that," said Pritchard.

"I believe that we'll be able to take from the key learnings from the PGA Tour, and if we need to implement them to ensure the safety of all, we will do so."

The first six events of the MacKenzie Tour, from May 28 to July 12, have been delayed with no new date set yet.

The planned event on P.E.I. would include almost 200 golfers.

Tour events usually generate about $2 million in economic impact Pritchard said.

