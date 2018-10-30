Private vacation rental revenues on P.E.I. approach $30M

Over the last three years private vacation rentals such as Airbnb and VRBO have grown from a largely insignificant piece of the P.E.I. economy to a major force, according to a new report from Statistics Canada.

Private vacation rentals booked through a third-party digital platform were worth $451,000 in 2015, according to the report. That grew to $29.8 million in 2018.

That's a 6,500 per cent increase. The province reported the tourism industry was worth $490 million in 2018. This new report gives these vacation rentals a six per cent share of that.

Among the provinces, P.E.I. was behind only Newfoundland and Labrador in growth in the sector. Growth has been high across the country, but P.E.I. was far ahead of the Canadian average of 941 per cent.

Revenue for Island operators was higher than in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Statistics Canada reported that nationally, seven per cent of the revenue went to the digital platforms where the booking was made.

Short-term rentals have been implicated in a housing shortage in Charlottetown. In 2018 the vacancy rate for monthly rentals in the province hit record lows.

According to the website airdna.co, which tracks listings on Airbnb, there were 442 active Airbnb rentals listed in Charlottetown as of Oct. 30, 2018. Last week Airbnb declined to provide information on the number of P.E.I. properties it lists on its website.

This is the first report of its kind from Statistics Canada. Unlike with its other industry reports, it could not rely on directing reporting from operators.

Instead the agency used web scraping — scanning information available on web sites both manually and with automated software — to develop estimates of economic activity.

Given the methodology, Statistics Canada says it cannot provide estimates of how accurate the information is, but said it does provide insight into the size and growth of private rental accommodation over the last few years.

More P.E.I. news