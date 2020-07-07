Woman feared ex had access to private health info after Health PEI phone mix-up

The office of P.E.I.'s privacy commissioner is questioning how Health PEI maintains and updates contact information in its database, after a woman kept finding her contact number with the agency was listed as the cellphone number of her former partner — even after she tried multiple times to correct the error.

That estranged partner was the subject of a restraining order, leading to fears someone had orchestrated the phone number changes "for malicious purposes."

A report from Maria MacDonald, an adjudicator with the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner, concluded the problems stemmed from a technical error and from the way Health PEI maintains its contacts database.

But MacDonald, herself a former privacy commissioner for P.E.I., said concerns from the woman that her former partner might have learned about her appointments or other health information were reasonable under the circumstances.

Tried to change number four times

Over the course of nearly a year and a half, the complainant changed her phone number with Health PEI four times, only to find that the next time she visited the hospital, she was still listed under her former partner's cell number.

Toward the end of the time in question, when the woman started to receive home care services, workers said they were having difficulty reaching her — because the workers were still calling the number of her former partner.

P.E.I. Information and Privacy Commissioner's office adjudicator Maria MacDonald noted in her report that keeping phone contact information separate is especially important when dealing with potential victims of domestic violence. (CBC)

That was more than a year after the woman had first tried to correct her contact information with Health PEI.

Health PEI said that in one instance, there was a technical error that prevented a correction from being properly applied to the system.

But MacDonald cited another problem — Health PEI's practice of linking people together into households in its client registry database, and then changing contact information for all people in that household when information for one of them has changed.

Presumably, the woman's ex-partner had changed the number back when trying to correct their own contact information while seeking medical care.

'Difficult to understand'

Health PEI said its practice is meant to ensure information is accurate. In this case, MacDonald said it had the opposite effect.

"It is difficult to understand why the complainant's former partner changed the complainant's phone number across several databases with one interaction, but the complainant has not been able to correct their contact information over several interactions," MacDonald wrote in her report.

"The complainant's fear is that the complainant's former partner, or someone helping the complainant's former partner, was accessing and changing their personal health information."

The complainant remarks that there needs to be a mechanism to sever a household relationship, particularly for victims of domestic violence. - Privacy Commissioner Maria MacDonald

MacDonald said she accepted Health PEI's assertion that there was no unauthorized access to the woman's personal health information; nor was anyone deliberately changing her phone number back.

But she agreed with the complainant that "in the circumstances, this is a reasonable concern…

"The complainant remarks that there needs to be a mechanism to sever a household relationship, particularly for victims of domestic violence."

Health PEI advised to change practice

In her report, MacDonald recommended Health PEI reconsider its practice of automatically changing contact information for all members of a household — or at least start asking whether a new phone number applies to all household members when someone makes a change.

It's not clear from MacDonald's report whether the agency planned any changes in response to her investigation.

However, she noted Health PEI's assertion that it considered the difficulty with the woman's phone number an "unintended outcome" of a system that was otherwise working as designed.

According to Health PEI's submission to the privacy commissioner's office, the system of changing all contacts in a household simultaneously "is intentionally designed in this manner for efficiency and for purposes related to some health and social services processes, such as eligibility for certain programs."

MacDonald noted that Health PEI's client registry database is nearly 20 years old, and questioned whether the practice is appropriate at a time when it is "quite common now, for members of a household to each have their own phone number."

