CPHO within rights to ask for proof of vaccination, privacy commissioner says

P.E.I.'s privacy commissioner says when it comes to proof of vaccination, her office is trying to balance the protection of Islanders from COVID-19 with the protection of their private health information.

Denise Doiron says asking for proof comes down to legal authority and purpose.

She said under those guidelines, the Chief Public Health Office has the right to ask for proof of vaccination before letting visitors enter the province.

"It is certainly an infringement on your privacy and civil liberties but that's not necessarily unjustified. It is something that can be done when there is a justification for it," she said in an interview with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

Doiron said the Chief Public Health Office and the government are keeping privacy concerns at the forefront.

She said it is more complicated and perhaps a human rights issue when it comes to refusing certain services to people who are not vaccinated.

She said authorities should only keep personal information on vaccination for as long as necessary.

