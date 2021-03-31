Health P.E.I. alerts public of privacy breach after laptop stolen

More than 4,000 patients and 1,200 Health P.E.I. employees are being notified of a privacy breach after an employee's laptop was stolen in April.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Health P.E.I. said the stolen laptop was password protected and information technology staff took steps to secure the information as soon as possible, including resetting the password. The likelihood of anyone actually being able to access the information is believed to be low, the release said.

Health P.E.I. has sent letters to all those whose information may have been breached. It said the type of information contained in the files is not considered a risk for identity theft.

Police were notified the day after the theft.

The majority of the information was about the patients' visits to P.E.I. emergency departments between Sept. 1, 2021, and Oct. 13, 2021, including the reason for the visit, the diagnosis and the name of the treating physician. Names, dates of birth, health card numbers, gender and postal code were included.

Some information — involving fewer than 30 patients — related to individuals who were in hospital awaiting long-term care. It included demographic information, including the patients' name, health card number and information about their admission to the hospital, including the unit where they were a patient, how long they were admitted to the hospital and the fact that they had been medically discharged.

Personal information belonging to more than 1,200 Health P.E.I. long-term care staff, including names, positions, hours worked and rate of pay, was also on the laptop. No banking information was in the files.

Apology from Health P.E.I. CEO

"On behalf of Health P.E.I., I sincerely apologize to the patients and staff who have been affected by this breach. Patient information is incredibly sensitive and Health P.E.I. takes the protection of personal health information seriously," said Dr. Michael Gardam, Health PEI CEO, in the release.

"Health P.E.I. is conducting a full review of this situation to ensure any gaps in our protocols are discovered so we can make any changes to improve the security of patient information moving forward."