7-year prison sentence for Island man who abused teenage girl

Nicholas James Gallant, 38, sentenced for sexual exploitation, touching

CBC News ·
The incidents took place in Charlottetown over a period of time beginning around June, 2019. The victim's identity is protected by court order. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

An Island man who sexually abused a teenage girl has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison.

Nicholas James Gallant, 38, of Charlottetown pleaded guilty to two charges: sexual exploitation of a person age 14 to 18, and sexual touching. 

The incidents took place in Charlottetown over a period of time beginning around June, 2019. The victim's identity is protected by court order.

Chief Provincial Court Judge Jeff Lantz handed down the seven-year prison sentence Dec. 20.

Gallant had been in custody since his arrest by Charlottetown police last year.

 

