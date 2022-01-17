7-year prison sentence for Island man who abused teenage girl

An Island man who sexually abused a teenage girl has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison.

Nicholas James Gallant, 38, of Charlottetown pleaded guilty to two charges: sexual exploitation of a person age 14 to 18, and sexual touching.

The incidents took place in Charlottetown over a period of time beginning around June, 2019. The victim's identity is protected by court order.

Chief Provincial Court Judge Jeff Lantz handed down the seven-year prison sentence Dec. 20.

Gallant had been in custody since his arrest by Charlottetown police last year.