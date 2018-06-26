10 jobs lost at Borden-Carleton printing plant

The Transcontinental printing plant in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I. has laid off 10 full-time employees.

The layoffs took effect June 5 and leave a dozen employees working at the facility.

In April 2017, Transcontinental sold all its publications in Atlantic Canada, including The Guardian and The Journal Pioneer, to SaltWire Network.

Then in May 2018, SaltWire announced it would no longer be printing either The Guardian or Journal Pioneer at the Borden-Carleton facility, and would be moving the work to Halifax.

"As you may know, SaltWire decided to start printing their dailies in-house," said Katherine Chartrand, senior director of corporate communications at Transcontinental, in an email.

"As a result of the loss of volume from SaltWire at our P.E.I. plant, we unfortunately had to review our staffing needs."

The company said it told the affected employees they could express interest in transferring to the Transcontinental operation in Halifax or any other facilities where there were job openings.

None of the employees wanted to relocate, she said.

