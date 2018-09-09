Retiring P.E.I. principals on what they'll miss — and won't miss — about school

When the bell rang to open a new school year on P.E.I. last week, some familiar faces were absent from their usual posts.

Six principals retired from the Public Schools Branch this year: Sharon McIntosh at Souris Regional, Mary Jane Ready at Gulf Shore Consolidated, Leo Hendricken at Morell Consolidated, Michelle LeClair at West Kent Elementary, Kevin Stonefield at Montague Intermediate and Ross McDermott at Eliot River Elementary.

McIntosh has been part of the education system for 33 years, the last 14 as a principal in Souris.

Ready has been an educator for 34 years, including the last 13 years as principal at Gulf Shore Consolidated in North Rustico.

CBC News asked them to look back on their years as educators on P.E.I. Some of the answers have been edited for length and clarity.

How do you feel as another school year begins?

McIntosh: "The part of the year that I probably enjoyed most would be the startup of the school year. I found that a challenge. I liked to make sure everything was going to be ready, I loved seeing staff, students, the excitement. So I will miss the first few weeks of school, but I don't miss the work."

Ready: "It's different. I can't say I feel badly. I'm more relaxed than I would have been. I'm not taking in as much stimulation, I'm out doing laundry. I'm OK in shifting gears."

What will you miss the most?

McIntosh: "Being in school, being with students and colleagues.

"I have some students that I've followed for 12 years that I've put a lot of time and effort into and I feel did a lot for, and it was very rewarding to see them graduate and get through, so those are the things I'll remember most."

Ready: "The relationships with staff. I miss the day-to-day interacting with staff. I still love teaching. That was always my passion. Christmas concerts, seeing the beauty in children and fun things like that."

What will you miss the least?

McIntosh: "There are lots of challenges in education today. Things around policies, things around goals and schools trying to bring a staff together and work collaboratively. Those challenges I'm not going to miss.

There are parts about being a principal you just don't talk to the public about and you just deal with it. I won't miss that part. — Mary Jane Ready

"A lot of what I did as a principal was managing the building and managing people and I don't know that I'll miss that as much as I'll miss the kids."

Ready: "There are parts about being a principal you just don't talk to the public about and you just deal with it. I won't miss that part.

"I would be frustrated at times working in boxes. I don't fit in boxes, I don't work in boxes. We don't brush our hands at the end of the day and say, 'Four o'clock, I'm going home.'"

How has education changed throughout your career?

McIntosh and Ready say teachers have to do much more than just teach the curriculum. (CBC)

McIntosh: "We do so much more now for children beyond being a teacher. We're everything for some children — we're counsellors, we feed them, we clothe them, we do a lot of things for children above and beyond being a teacher and it's very stressful some days because we worry about kids. We worry that they're going to be OK and they have everything they need. It's not just teaching curriculum anymore, it's teaching the whole child and everything that comes with them."

Ready: "There was a time where teachers would say about certain students, 'Well I can't work with them,' so they would become the special ed teacher's job. Now we have everything in school systems and teachers have to become experts in lots of skill sets to be able to move learning forward in the classroom for all the students. So that's probably been the biggest shift for me to watch."

How can the system improve?

McIntosh: "I sometimes felt we didn't challenge children enough. We do an awful lot for children that have needs but we don't always challenge the children that need it on the other end of the scale."

We do an awful lot for children that have needs but we don't always challenge the children that need it on the other end of the scale. — Sharon McIntosh

Ready: "It's an amazing job and being a leader and watching teachers be greater teachers and work at it was really an honour and a privilege. But there is still a lot of work to be done and the acknowledgement that education still needs training for teachers and coaching around curriculum and coaching around teaching methods and pedagogy. And principals could use that, too."

What are your retirement plans?

McIntosh: "My husband and I have a couple of trips planned.

"I just like having time where I can do something if I want to do it. Before I had to work around the school calendar. So I'm looking forward to if I want to go somewhere, I can go and if I don't want to do anything, then I don't have to do anything."

Ready: "I'm planning on taking some time on being a better golfer, and volunteer on some committees.

"It's essential and important to the lives of children that teachers be effective teachers and I'm still always going to be invested in that."

