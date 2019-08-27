Princess Takamado of Japan arrives on P.E.I.

Princess Takamado of Japan landed on Prince Edward Island for the first time since 2004 early Tuesday evening.

She was greeted by officials with the federal, provincial and municipal governments including Charlottetown MP Sean Casey, deputy premier Darlene Compton and Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown.

She will be on the Island until Thursday and while she is in the province she will be taking part in several events.

The princess is the international patron of the Lucy Maud Montgomery Institute and will take part in the official opening of the new Montgomery Park and Green Gables Visitor Centre.

Cora MacDonald, an Island taxi driver, said she was parked outside the Charlottetown Airport in a line of taxis when a security guard informed her the princess would be landing.

MacDonald left her post outside the airport and sat on a bench inside and said she was excited to see the princess land.

"I wanted to see a real princess, I never seen one before," MacDonald said, adding the idea of a princess visiting P.E.I. is kind of romantic.

While Princess Takamado is on the Island she will be visiting UPEI and touring Sekisui Diagnostics.

