Century-old royal slight of P.E.I. comes to light in letter's auction

The Prince of Wales, later Edward VIII, was far from excited to visit Prince Edward Island in 1919, according to a letter written to his mistress back in England.

The letter recently came to light when it was put up for auction.

Certainly Islanders were excited to greet the prince in August 1919. It was the first visit of such a high-ranking royal since 1869.

But the future king of England, in his letter to Freda Dudley Ward, called P.E.I. "a pip squeak province" and lamented the speeches he would give as "these cornie pompous stunts."

The prince was first greeted by the lieutenant-governor and the premier. (British Pathe)

UPEI historian Ed MacDonald said the sentiments expressed by the prince should not come as a surprise.

"This fits in quite easily with his known attitude to these kinds of tours and junkets that were required of members of the royal family," said MacDonald.

"He was bored to tears with the tedium of being a royal."

Islanders loved the prince

The prince's visit was very short, less than a day. It included the obligatory meeting of dignitaries, a review of First World War veterans, a tree planting and a visit to the Charlottetown Driving Park.

There was more excitement than was planned at the races, when a fire broke out in the grandstand. The prince was credited with helping to keep the crowd calm while the grandstand was evacuated.

Contemporary accounts of the visit were very favourable, said MacDonald. Islanders found him friendly and unaffected. This also fits into other accounts of the prince, which describe him as genuinely charming, said MacDonald.

The prince reviews veterans of the First World War. (British Pathe)

It is impossible to say how much of an act the prince was putting on in appearing to enjoy himself, said MacDonald, but he added he wouldn't put too much stock in the letter either.

"This is a private letter to his mistress, and so he's putting on a persona for her," he said.

"He's perhaps gilding the lily a little bit about how tedious and boring this is when he would rather be with his mistress."

MacDonald noted that "pip squeak province" was actually a fair assessment.

As for how the letter might affect the reputation of the man who would become Edward VIII, a king who abdicated to marry divorcee Wallis Simpson and later developed a reputation for having sympathies with the Nazis, MacDonald said it will not likely have much impact.

"There are worse things to say or to know about Edward VIII than that he was bored."