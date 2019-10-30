Prince Edward Home oil spill puts demolition $500K over budget

The P.E.I. government now has a price tag for the oil spill at the site of the old Prince Edward Home in Charlottetown.

Two oil tanks were discovered in July, buried under a part of the building that was constructed in the 1930s. Oil had leaked out of one of the tanks, and 2,400 tonnes of contaminated soil had to be excavated.

No one knows how long the tanks were there.

An independent consultant has determined the site is now clean, and there is no impact on drinking water.

The cost of the cleanup is estimated to be $500,000, putting the initial $2.3 million projection for the demolition project well over budget.

The area will be retested in the spring.

More P.E.I. news