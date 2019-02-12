Old P.E. Home demolition to be 'fairly expensive,' says province

The province has put out a tender for the demolition of the former Prince Edward Home in Charlottetown and return the site to green space.

The building was built in 1933 as a hospital, then was converted into a nursing home with a palliative care unit. It has been vacant since 2015.

"This will probably be a fairly expensive demolition in relation to some of the others that we've done," said Alan Maynard, director of public works and planning for the province.

Maynard said he is unsure exactly how much the project will cost. The province confirmed in May 2018 that it earmarked $3 million in the 2018 budget to tear down the building.

Expensive project

The building's size and "complexities" including several levels are some of the factors that could make this particular project more expensive, he said.

'It'll be good to have it demolished and have the site returned to green space,' says Alan Maynard. (CBC)

He expects the contract will be awarded in March with the intention of having the entire project completed in November.

Before the project begins, an independent consultant will inspect the building for hazardous materials like possible asbestos and lead products in the paint, which is typical for a project this size and type, Maynard said.

The tender is public and will consider contractors on- and off-Island to take on the demolition project.

"We have seen in the past when we've had larger buildings like this it can go to contractors off-Island," Maynard said.

A larger project

Lately, similar projects have gone to contractors on P.E.I., he said.

This is one of the largest demolition projects taken on by the department — the closest in size was the demolition of the Montague high school, Maynard said.

Following the demolition of the Prince Edward Home, the province plans to remove the asphalt surfaces and put down topsoil and seed it.

"We've determined it doesn't really have a use in its present state. It'll be good to have it demolished and have the site returned to green space," said Maynard.

More P.E.I. news