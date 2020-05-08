Health PEI planning to use section of PE Home for COVID cases from any long-term care home

Health PEI plans to create a COVID-19 unit within the Prince Edward Home to be used for any long-term care resident — living in any long-term care facility on the Island — who is diagnosed with the illness.

The plan would involve securing a separate area within Prince Edward Home, one of the provincially run long-term care facilities on the Island.

"Patients would be rapidly assessed and tested before being moved to this space, ensuring limited spread within the resident's original long-term care home," according to a statement from Marion Dowling, on behalf of the province's joint response team.

That area would have a separate entrance and separate staff who have no interaction with the rest of the facility, said Dowling, adding that the virus disproportionately affects long-term care residences and their clients.

There have been no cases within long-term care homes on the Island at this point.

We are now evaluating the timing of this plan and whether it can or should be changed in any way. — Marion Dowling, Health PEI

But, there are occupied beds in that area right now, said Dowling, so in order to create this dedicated space, some residents of Prince Edward Home were notified on May 6 that they may be asked to move to a shared room inside the facility.

"This is really just about long-term care residents who don't require any additional level of care if they became positive with COVID-19," she said.

"Our other individuals or the cases … on P.E.I., none of them required hospitalization and were able to stay at home, look after their symptoms," she said. "We want to have that same opportunity for our long-term care residents."

'Having a prepared space now allows us to limit the spread of the virus and reduce its impacts on our most vulnerable patients,' says Marion Dowling, Health PEI's chief of nursing. (Ken Linton/CBC)

Another area is being planned at a long-term care facility in Summerside, but as of right now, Dowling said the focus is to first create the area in the Prince Edward Home.

"We're looking at the two units right now and trying to create that capacity to really make sure we have a good proactive plan if there were to be an outbreak in any of our long-term care homes public or private," said Dowling in an interview.

Dowling said Health PEI considers an outbreak one case in a facility.

Timing of plan being re-evaluated

Dowling said the creation of this space has been planned as part of the health system's response to the pandemic, but is now being re-evaluated.

"Our intention was to begin moving residents early to create this separate COVID-19 space," said Dowling.

"However, in acknowledgement of our lowered response level as a health system to the pandemic and the lack of community spread on P.E.I., we are now evaluating the timing of this plan and whether it can or should be changed in any way."

This may in fact be the best way to control the spread of infection. — Peter Bevan-Baker, Green Party

Dowling said the hope is to create this area in the next couple of weeks.

Dowling said the province recognizes any movement of residents is difficult, and wishes these decisions were not necessary.

"Having a prepared space now allows us to limit the spread of the virus and reduce its impacts on our most vulnerable patients."

In a release, Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker said he is concerned residents and their families don't have enough information about what is going on.

"I am aware that so-called COVID wings are appearing in facilities throughout North America and this may in fact be the best way to control the spread of infection," Bevan-Baker said.

"My concern is that residents and their families are very anxious about their well-being and have not been consulted or provided sufficient information on what is happening and why."

