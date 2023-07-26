Severe thunderstorm watch in Prince County

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for western P.E.I. after a morning of rain, sometimes heavy, in the region.

The watch was issued at 8 a.m. AT Wednesday and covers much of the rest of the morning, with rainfall amounts up to 25 millimetres in the forecast and wind gusts up to 70 km/h.

Local residents are advised to immediately seek shelter if they hear thunder.

The Queens County and Prince County forecasts have a risk of thunderstorms late this afternoon and early evening.

The day will be warm and humid across the Island, with highs around 27 C, and the humidex in the mid 30s.

