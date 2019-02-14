Snowfall warning issued for P.E.I.'s Prince County

While much of P.E.I. is expecting a slushy afternoon and night Monday, Prince County could see some serious snow.

A snowfall warning has been issued for Prince County by Environment Canada.

The snow is forecast to start in the early afternoon. In most of the province, including parts of East Prince, rain will mix in with the snow later in the afternoon, reducing accumulations. But cooler temperatures in the west could bring 15 to 25 centimetres of snow to parts of Prince County.

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said the storm will cause driving problems all over.

"Messy roads, reduced visibility and local electricity outages are my main concerns for today and tonight," said Scotland.

"As for Tuesday, ice patches, blowing snow and a biting wind chill, feeling below -20 C, are also concerns."

Queens and Kings counties are expecting five to 10 centimetres of snow Monday followed by 10 millimetres of rain.

All of the Island will see the cold temperatures Tuesday.

