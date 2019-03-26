After 2 police chases, arrest made in Prince County

Following two chases Monday involving a pickup truck that was reported stolen, police in western P.E.I. located and arrested a 21-year-old Prince County man.

It began at 7 a.m. Monday. Summerside Police received a report of a break-in and theft at Superior Sanitation on Industrial Crescent. A large quantity of tools was reported stolen along with a Ford F-350 pickup truck.

At 10 a.m., Summerside Police spotted the truck travelling east on Route 2 near the Slemon Park roundabout. They attempted to stop the truck but the driver fled. The pursuit was deemed to be dangerous to the public and stopped.

The pickup continued east into Kensington, where local police again attempted a stop, but the chase was still considered too dangerous and was ended for public safety concerns.

The search for the truck continued and it was eventually located in a driveway in nearby Burlington with the driver inside.

The driver once more attempted to escape but this time stopped for police and was taken into custody.

He is facing two charges of dangerous driving, two charges of flight from police and one charge of break, enter and theft. He was held in custody overnight and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday to be formally charged.

Police said they recovered property from the vehicle that is believed to be stolen from other break-ins in the Prince County area and they expect to lay further charges.

