Prince County man pleads not guilty to charges in drug-related death

A P.E.I. man accused of selling drugs that killed a person has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Twenty-eight-year-old Evan Anchikoski, who's from Prince County, appeared Wednesday in Summerside Provincial Court.

He pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death, and to drug trafficking charges.

The charges stem from the death of a man in Burlington in March of last year.

Anchikoski remains in custody.

He'll appear in court again later this month to set a trial date.