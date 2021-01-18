Doctor shortage closes Prince County Hospital for labour and delivery

Labour and delivery have been suspended temporarily at Summerside's Prince County Hospital due to a doctor shortage.

The province said Friday the hospital's obstetrics and gynecology department will be closed for labour and deliveries, as well as assessments, from Sunday at 8 a.m. until 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The closure also impacts planned deliveries. It does not apply to routine prenatal care.

The province said the situation is due to last-minute "unanticipated staffing shortages."

It said Queen Elizabeth Hospital will be providing pregnancy and delivery care during this time, including unplanned assessments.

Patients who require an assessment or obstetrical care should call the hospital before travelling to Charlottetown.

In case of emergency, Prince County Hospital staff will be available.