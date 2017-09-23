Waste water and arena upgrades among $13.5M in Prince County improvements
'A solid investment in the people of Prince County'
Federal and P.E.I. government officials gathered Thursday morning to announce new infrastructure projects for Prince County.
The projects are worth a total of $13.5 million, with more than $5.6 million coming from Ottawa, more than $5.8 million from the province, and just under $2 million from community groups and municipalities.
"Today's announcement is a solid investment in the people of Prince County," said provincial Housing and Social Development Minister Ernie Hudson.
The nine projects include upgrades to water and waste-water systems, improvements at arenas and a youth centre and new transit buses.
- Slemon Park reservoir tank replacement: $5 million.
- Slemon Park waste-water system: $1.16 million.
- Slemon Park Aerospace Boulevard sewer line: $632,500.
- Summerside Industrial Park, new 200-metre street: $1.16 million.
- Generation XX expansion: $1 million.
- O'Leary Arena Hockeyville project: $1.7 million.
- Tyne Valley Rink improvements: $1.12 million.
- Alberton arena renewal: $925,000.
- Transportation West, 5 transit buses: $790,000
The three Slemon Park projects are exclusively funded by Ottawa and the province, while the remaining projects include community funding. The projects are all part of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.
