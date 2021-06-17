Hospitals, schools focus of western P.E.I. infrastructure announcement

The federal and provincial governments came together for the announcement of infrastructure projects worth just under $4 million for western P.E.I. on Thursday morning.

More than half of that money will be going to schools and hospitals.

Some of the larger projects include: $740,000 to replace the nurse call system at Prince County Hospital, $565,000 to replace the Prince County Hospital generator, $155,000 for Western Hospital ventilation upgrades, and $535,000 for new wastewater systems at Westisle and Ellerslie schools.

There is also $600,000 for preparation of plans, specifications, and cost estimates to expand the Lennox Island wharf.

The announcement was one of a series in the last week focusing on different areas of P.E.I.

"Every chance that we get to partner with the federal government to help support infrastructure across Prince Edward Island, it's a good day," said provincial Infrastructure Minister James Aylward.

"Infrastructure's a tremendous asset to have, but it does require upgrades from time to time to ensure that it's proving up to its full potential."

Egmont MP Bobby Morrissey noted the province took the lead in identifying which projects would get funding.

