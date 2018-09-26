Prince County Hospital extends restrictions due to gastrointestinal illness

Health PEI has extended visitor restrictions at Prince County Hospital as a precaution due to 18 cases of gastrointestinal illness in patients and staff, according to a release.

Restrictions were put in place Monday for the medical unit. That has now been expanded to include the restorative/surgery unit.

However, visitors may be allowed in exceptional circumstances at the discretion of hospital staff.

"As patients on a different unit within the hospital are also experiencing symptoms we are extending visitor restrictions to ensure patient and public safety," said Tara Ferguson, provincial infection prevention and control supervisor.

"We continue to place patients experiencing gastrointestinal symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea on precautions, and staff are working diligently to carry out heightened infection control practices."

Ferguson said the hospital is also working to determine the cause of the outbreak and whether there is a connection between the two affected units.

The hospital is reminding visitors and people going in for tests, x-rays or ambulatory procedures to wash their hands before entering and after leaving patient's rooms and the hospital.

Alcohol hand-rinse stations are available throughout the hospital.

The situation will be reassessed on Friday.

