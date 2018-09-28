Prince County Hospital visitor restrictions extended into weekend

Two units of the Prince County Hospital will remain closed to visitors due to patients and staff suffering from a gastrointestinal illness.

The restrictions were first put in place for the medical unit Monday. The restorative/surgery unit was added Wednesday.

"We are very pleased that the majority of patients and staff who had been experiencing symptoms of gastrointestinal illness are now well on their way to recovery," said Tara Ferguson, provincial infection prevention and control supervisor, in a news release.

"However, several patients are still experiencing symptoms, which is why we are continuing with visitor restrictions."

Visitation may be allowed in exceptional circumstances at the discretion of the health care team.

Health PEI stressed that it is extremely important that everyone going to the hospital, whether visiting or for tests or treatment, clean their hands before entering and when leaving.

The situation will be reassessed Monday morning.

