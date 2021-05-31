Summerside hospital going without overnight emergency surgeries again
Emergency services still in place at Prince County Hospital Monday and Tuesday night
People needing urgent surgery overnight at the Prince County Hospital in Summerside will have to be diverted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for the second time this month.
This time, any patient urgently requiring surgery will have to be sent to Charlottetown until 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2.
Health PEI blames a temporary lack of on-call physician coverage, as was also the case for a five-day interruption in overnight emergency surgeries from May 1 to 5.
A news release sent late Monday said all other services, including the Prince County Hospital emergency department, would remain open Monday and Tuesday nights.
The provincial government and Health PEI have been recruiting staff to stabilize service at Prince County Hospital, with the impending departure of two surgeons.
In the meantime, the Health PEI news release said, additional unfilled overnight on-call shifts are expected later in June and July.
"Every effort will be made to fill these shifts," the release said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?