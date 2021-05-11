Surgery shutdown at Prince County Hospital extended by 1 day

Health PEI has added another day to the surgery shutdown at Prince County Hospital in Summerside.

On Friday, Health PEI announced a four-day suspension of surgeries at the hospital due to a lack of physician coverage. The shutdown was to run from Friday until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, Health PEI sent out a news release saying the surgery shutdown would continue until 8 a.m. Wednesday. In the meantime, all urgent surgeries are being diverted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.

Since the shutdown began Friday, the Health PEI release said, there have been no emergency surgeries that needed to be diverted to the QEH.

The emergency department at the Prince County Hospital remains open, and people needed emergency care in the area should go there, Health PEI said.

More from CBC P.E.I.