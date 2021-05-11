Surgery shutdown at Prince County Hospital extended by 1 day
Shutdown has been in place since Friday, but province says no emergency need so far
Health PEI has added another day to the surgery shutdown at Prince County Hospital in Summerside.
On Friday, Health PEI announced a four-day suspension of surgeries at the hospital due to a lack of physician coverage. The shutdown was to run from Friday until 8 a.m. Tuesday.
On Tuesday morning, Health PEI sent out a news release saying the surgery shutdown would continue until 8 a.m. Wednesday. In the meantime, all urgent surgeries are being diverted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.
Since the shutdown began Friday, the Health PEI release said, there have been no emergency surgeries that needed to be diverted to the QEH.
The emergency department at the Prince County Hospital remains open, and people needed emergency care in the area should go there, Health PEI said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?