Nurses frustrated about changes to Summerside hospital ICU

The plan to downgrade the intensive care unit at the Prince County Hospital in Summerside to a progressive care unit dominated discussion at the P.E.I. Legislature Tuesday — and has the union that represents Island nurses concerned.

The decision stems from a shortage of internal medicine doctors at the hospital, and of doctors required to offer intensive care.

Two left this month, and no replacements have been found.

Health P.E.I. announced Monday the progressive care unit would have two more beds than the ICU, and be operated by family physicians, hospitalists and nursing staff rather than internal medicine doctors.

All patients who require intensive care will now be sent to Charlottetown. Dr. Michael Gardam, the CEO of Health P.E.I., said it would likely amount to "a few more patients a month" being transferred to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Barbara Brookins, president of the P.E.I. Nurses' Union, says nurses are concerned about what the change will mean for their workloads and schedules. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

But Barbara Brookins, president of the P.E.I. Nurses' Union, said more beds at the PCH and more patients at the QEH means both hospitals are going to need more nurses.

She said the union is concerned about what the change will mean for their workloads and schedules, and how they'll meet the demand for care.

"We've been hearing about this internal medicine shortage for over a month. So it shouldn't come as a surprise at the ninth hour that we're in a problem right now, and again nurses are going to be asked to bear the brunt of this decision."

Government has 'no plan,' Opposition says

In the legislature, the Opposition Liberals and third-party Greens grilled Premier Dennis King and Health Minister Mark McLane about the impact the change would have on the health-care system.

"It's quite clear that this minister, this government and Health P.E.I. have no plan," Liberal Leader Hal Perry said.

"They have no plan how to move forward and no plan how to actually reopen the ICU at Prince County Hospital any time soon."

McLane called it a temporary solution until they can secure locums for the PCH and recruit more doctors. He said the ICU would reopen when it is safe to do so.

Health Minister Mark McLane says the Prince County Hospital's ICU will reopen when staffing gets back to a safe level. (CBC)

"Obviously we want to have as many doctors there as possible, and it's important that we do recruit and retain them," McLane said. "But at this time, if we can't provide the service in a safe way, we need to look at mitigation and how we can serve those people of western P.E.I."

That's little consolation to nurses, however.

Brookins said they are frustrated to hear about the changes without much consultation. Many have signed a letter to Health PE.I. expressing their concerns.

"You can't just all of a sudden make these moves and expect people not to freak out about the impact that this is going to have on their own workloads."