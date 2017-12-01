Community shows love for Prince County Hospital with $1.5M fundraiser
'We hear every day how wonderful the care is at the hospital'
The success of a fundraiser during the COVID-19 pandemic is a testament to how much people appreciate the Prince County Hospital, says the hospital foundation's communications officer.
Bevan Woodacre said the takeout version of the Prince County Hospital Foundation's 12th annual Grassroots and Cowboy Boots fundraising dinner in Summerside was its largest yet, raising more than $1.5 million.
"We couldn't be more thrilled," he said. "In a year where so much has changed, it's really heartening to see much health care and PCH really means to the community."
1,600 meals sold
Woodacre said about 1,600 meals were sold in a couple hours Saturday. Between ticket sales, the auction and donations, more than $1.5 million — normally the goal for an entire year — was raised to go toward purchasing medical equipment for the hospital.
He said the hospital is a "gem" in the community.
"We hear every day how wonderful the care is at the hospital, so I think it's really close to people's hearts."
