Access to epidural pain control 'limited' at Summerside hospital through Sept. 2
Health P.E.I. says lack of 'anesthesia coverage' is to blame
Patients hoping to access to epidural pain medication during childbirth are being warned that Prince County Hospital in Summerside may not be able to oblige until early next month.
Health P.E.I. said there will be "limited anesthesia coverage" at the Summerside hospital through Sept. 2.
"During that time, epidurals may not be available between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday to Friday," the agency said in a statement.
Health P.E.I. added: "This reduction is not related to the ongoing nation-wide epidural supply issue."
Epidurals are a class of painkiller best known for their use during childbirth, but they are administered for other types of surgery as well.
An anesthetist uses a catheter to introduce the drug into the space around the dura mater of the spinal cord. The procedure leaves patients with no sensation below their waists.
"I want to reassure any of our expecting families that, while an epidural may not be available, PCH does offer a variety of other pain management options during those hours that [are] safe and effective," Dr. Hani Farag, the Prince County Hospital's head of Obstetrics and Gynecology, said in the Health P.E.I. statement.
