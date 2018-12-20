Drugs, $33K in cash seized in western P.E.I.

A 44-year-old man was arrested after a "significant" drug seizure in West Prince on Wednesday.

Police seized more than $33,000 in cash, about 2.5 ounces of cocaine as well as methamphetamine and oxycodone tablets, said RCMP Cpl. Nick Doyle.

Handgun ammunition seized

Handgun ammunition was also seized, he said, though no gun was found.

The arrest was made by the Prince District Joint Forces Operation Drug Unit, which is comprised of RCMP and police officers from Summerside and Kensington. They were assisted by the RCMP's federal serious and organized crime section and police dog service.

The investigation is ongoing, and the man is expected to face charges of drug trafficking, Doyle said.

"It was a significant seizure and the cash was significant as well," he said.

