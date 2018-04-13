Prince County courthouse may be up and running on Monday

The Prince County courthouse in Summerside has been closed all week following post-tropical storm Dorian.

The storm caused some legal services to be moved and provincial court dates to be postponed.

The building has had some power, but there has been damage to the lines going into the building, says Kerrilee MacConnell, court services manager for the province.

She says phones, computers and internet have been down.

"Our Supreme Court, any matters that were held, were held in Charlottetown this week," she said. "Provincial court matters, some were adjourned to next week and any urgent matters were held in Charlottetown as well."

Office space provided

Some office space was provided by Access PEI so some services could be carried out, MacConnell said.

"We were able to take cash payments, credit card payments."

Lawyers filing for the Supreme Court in the Summerside area were also directed to send their filings to the Charlottetown office, MacConnell said.

"We had some staff from Summerside come to Charlottetown," she said.

MacConnell is hoping everything will be up and running on Monday, but that's not a certainty.

Once Summerside Electric and Bell repair lines to the building, workers with the court will have to access the building to make sure were was no additional damage, she said.

"Everybody's worked together and we're trying to keep things going as best we can," MacConnell

She notes the cases postponed this week are expected to be heard next.

"There shouldn't be much of a time delay," MacConnell said.

