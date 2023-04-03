Island school bans energy drink surging in popularity among kids

A P.E.I. elementary school has banned a fruit-flavoured energy drink founded by controversial YouTuber Logan Paul that's gained a frenzied following thanks to a social media campaign.

Nick Martin, principal of Parkside Elementary School in Summerside, alerted parents to the ban late last week on the school's private messaging app and on social media.

"This sports drink has become a bit of an obsession recently for many teens, due to its connection to a YouTube sensation, its scarcity and its high cost," the message read.

Parkside Elementary School principal Nick Martin says demand for the beverage has created an 'unhealthy distraction for students.' (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"Some students were bringing bottles of it to school and selling it for profit. While I appreciate their entrepreneurial spirit, I do feel that school is not meant for business transactions ... Unfortunately, the Prime sports drink has created an unhealthy distraction for students."

Martin said he grew concerned when he heard students were buying and selling Prime sports drinks on school property.

"I had a little chat with them and I let them know that school would not be the appropriate place to bring these and definitely not the appropriate place for selling an item."

'Cleverly marketed'

Prime has become a hot commodity through marketing by Paul and social media influencer KSI, who have more than 47 million YouTube subscribers between them.

Prime comes in two versions: Prime Energy, which is sold in cans and contains 200 mg of caffeine per serving, and Prime Hydration, which is sold in plastic bottles and bills itself as a caffeine-free hydration drink.

Prime Hydration is the version that's wildly popular with kids right now, especially those in grades 4, 5 and 6, according to Martin.

But the label clearly states the product is for adults only, is "not intended for children," and consumers are advised not to exceed one serving per day.

"It's cleverly marketed with different flavours that appeal to kids ... Some kids had two or three of these on their desk," he said.

'It's cleverly marketed,' says Martin. Social media posts about the beverage are easy to find online. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

'They kind of go nuts'

Prime is still relatively new in Canada, and in recent weeks was selling at premium prices on Prince Edward Island.

One store in Charlottetown was selling Prime Hydration for $10 per bottle. HighMart, another convenience store in Charlottetown, sold the drinks for $7.99 per bottle, and is now awaiting delivery of the next shipment.

"I put a couple of bottles in the window just so people could kind of catch their eye as they walk by and that afternoon was crazy," said HighMart manager Ashley Nelson. "Within five days we were sold out."

But some retailers suspect the craze may be short lived.

Prime Energy, the version of the product sold in cans, contains 200 mg of caffeine, according to the label. Ashley Nelson of HighMark convenience store in Charlottetown says Prime Hydration, sold in plastic bottles, is in higher demand than Prime Energy. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Exor Games in Charlottetown imported a flat of Prime from the U.S. last month. It sold out quickly, but they're not gambling on it long term. Prime Hydration is now sold in some gas station convenience stores on the Island at $3.49 a bottle.

"Kids see it on YouTube or social media and they kind of go nuts," said Exor Games staff member Wyatt Gillis. "Once it's in every store, I think there's probably a little less shine to it."

Energy drinks have long been prohibited in schools and on school properties on Prince Edward Island.

The Public Schools Branch has a list of name-brand energy drinks that are banned, including Red Bull, Full Throttle, Rockstar, Amp, Stoked, and SoBe Adrenaline Rush. Martin hopes the PSB adds Prime to the list of banned beverages.