Prime minister visiting P.E.I. today
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be on P.E.I. Tuesday afternoon.
PM to meet with premier, make announcement
Trudeau will meet with Premier Dennis King at 4 p.m., and the two will then make an announcement at the Carrefour in Charlottetown at 4:30 p.m.
Federal minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen and P.E.I. Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning Natalie Jameson will also attend the announcement.
Trudeau has announced deals to reduce child-care costs in B.C. and Nova Scotia this month, and the P.E.I. government has said the province has been holding similar negotiations.
The prime minister will start his day in Moncton, where he will make an announcement regarding vaccines.
