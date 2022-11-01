P.E.I. priest facing charges of sexual exploitation, sexual assault

A 69-year-old Roman Catholic priest was arrested Monday on P.E.I. in connection with the alleged sexual exploitation and sexual assault of a minor in the 1990s, according to a news release from Summerside police.

The investigation was launched after a report was filed in May, police said. After learning offences were alleged to have been committed outside of the city, Summerside police brought in RCMP to assist in the investigation.

The incidents were all connected to a single victim, who was 14 years old at the time the alleged assaults began, police said.

The priest, whose name has not been released, was released from custody pending a court date in December, police said.