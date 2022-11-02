Police look for more victims as priest charged with sex crimes

Police on P.E.I. are trying to determine if there may be more victims after a priest was charged this week with sexual assault in relation to incidents that allegedly occurred between 1993 and 2010 in Summerside.

Maurice Joseph Praught, 69, of Stratford, P.E.I., was arrested Monday and released on conditions. On Tuesday, he was charged with six counts of sexual exploitation and four counts of sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 21.

On May 17, 2022, Summerside police received a report regarding several incidents of sexual assault. The incidents were all connected to a single victim, who was 14 years old at the time the assaults began. The assaults were have alleged to have taken place in Prince and Kings counties. On May 20, Summerside Police Services and the P.E.I. RCMP began a joint investigation into the reports.

"This is an active investigation, and we are working diligently to understand if there were other victims," said RCMP Const. Gavin Moore in a release.

"We want people to know that a sexual assault complaint can be made at any time, and there is no statute of limitations as to how far back the assault happened. If you are a victim of sexual misconduct, please contact us. You will be listened to, and you will be believed."

Victims, or anyone with information related to the charges Praught is facing or similar incidents, can contact RCMP at 902-566-7112 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).