P.E.I. Pride Festival kicks off Saturday

The P.E.I. Pride Festival has evolved over the years from a march to a week long celebration.

The Pride Parade in Charlottetown won't be held until next Saturday, but Pride celebrations on the Island are as important as ever 25 years after the first march in the province's capital, says Andrea MacPherson, director of advocacy with Pride P.E.I.

"It has expanded a lot, it started with a couple parades over a couple years building rights. It was more of a 'we're here, you have to recognize us.'"

MacPherson said the parade has now evolved from a march for rights into a more of a celebration.

"We try and get around to every community that's possible to celebrate awareness that we're here, to voice their support to us LGBTQIA+ persons across P.E.I.," MacPherson said.

Saturday kick off

The P.E.I. Pride Festival started Saturday morning with a barbecue at Rochford Square in Charlottetown.

If that morning event was missed, don't worry. There are plenty of opportunities to take part in festivities from July 20-31.

Organizers said the 2018 Pride Parade saw a lot of growth compared to previous years. Last year's Pride marshal was Whatshername (right), alongside Demona Deville (left). (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"We have a transgender non-binary self-care social in the evening and I think the first showing of the Sex, Sin and 69 documentary," MacPherson said.

The documentary is an 80-minute historical, retrospective film about the 1969 legislation to decriminalize homosexuality.

Fight continues

There are many issues still affecting the LGBTQ community that everyone needs to be made aware of, many rights have been secured for the community, but there are still a lot more to fight for, MacPherson said.

"We need to fight and raise awareness to get those [issues] solved so that everyone can live as they want to be and as they are," Macpherson said.

Pride Week runs until the end of the month on P.E.I. and events include a church service and potluck, flag raisings, a poetry slam, trivia night, a garden party, the Pride Parade and talks on queer history and how Pride moves forward and much more.

For more details visit the Pride P.E.I. website.

