Islanders asked to take a stand against homophobia, transphobia

Pride P.E.I. is asking Islanders to celebrate the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia on Monday by standing up for the LGBTQ community.

The non-profit group has launched a campaign called Take a Stand, and is asking Islanders to demonstrate how they are confronting all forms of hate and discrimination at home, at work and in their communities.

"We want people to really do a little bit more than just wave their flag in the Pride parade each year," said Tyler Murnaghan from Pride P.E.I. in an interview with Mainstreet P.E.I.

"This is really a campaign about touching the other 51 weeks of the year and really standing up to homophobia whether it's your uncle, whether it's in your workplace, your friends, your family."

Asking Islanders to share their plans

Pride has asked groups to get involved in a couple of ways, Murnaghan said.

First, businesses, municipalities and community organizations have been asked to raise the Pride progress flag, a multi-coloured Pride flag that adds support for Black, Indigenous, people of colour and trans communities.

Pride is asking individuals to take a stand on social media, with a post, a video or a photo of themselves, demonstrating how they're going to be taking a stand, Murnaghan said.

"We're really open to hearing all the amazing ways that people can take a stand against discrimination.

"We see such strong support during the [Pride] Festival, and then it kind of ... flickers out a little bit," he said.

"Our identities are 52 weeks of the year ... we face challenges and barriers every day."

P.E.I.'s Pride Festival is scheduled for July 18 to 25 this year, and Murnaghan said they are planning festivities this year that can either be done virtually or in person, depending on what's happening with the COVID-19 pandemic.

