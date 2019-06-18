Pride Parade road closures in Charlottetown

The annual P.E.I. Pride Parade will take place in downtown Charlottetown on Saturday, marking 25 years since the first Pride march on P.E.I.

The parade will take place between 1-2 p.m. and there will be a rolling road closure along the parade route.

Parade participates will start their journey behind the government buildings, continuing down Euston Street, turning right on Great George and Grafton before taking a final right on Rochford — where the parade will come to a halt in the square.

After the parade, Pride P.E.I. will feature the annual Pride in the Park celebration — an all-ages party in Rochford Square from 2-5 p.m.

For more information about the parade and Pride Festival visit the Pride P.E.I. website.

