Islanders brave the heat to take part in P.E.I.'s annual Pride parade

Hundreds of Islanders braved the sweltering summer heat to take part in this year's Pride parade in Charlottetown.

The annual event took place Saturday at noon amid an extreme heat warning being issued for all of P.E.I. on Saturday.

Environment Canada said daytime temperatures could hit 31 C with a humidex reaching 37 for most of the Island Saturday and Sunday.

The parade caps up a week of events and activities organized for the P.E.I. Pride Festival.

Huge crowd for <a href="https://twitter.com/PridePEI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PridePEI</a> Pride Parade today in Charlottetown <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> More photos to come! <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCPEI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCPEI</a> <a href="https://t.co/m2H5gQftLb">pic.twitter.com/m2H5gQftLb</a> —@JWayneCBC

A "Pride in the Park" gathering at Victoria Park that was supposed to follow the parade was moved indoors to the Delta Prince Edward hotel in Charlottetown due to the heat.

On Friday, Pride P.E.I. encouraged people to bring extra water, wear sunscreen and dress for the heat.

It said events planned for Sunday will go on as scheduled.

(CBC/Wayne Thibodeau)

(CBC/Wayne Thibodeau)

(CBC/Wayne Thibodeau)

Island Morning 4:42 Early childhood educator says it is important to share the lessons of Pride Week all year round. Early Childhood Development Association of P-E-I is one group taking part in this years Pride parade. Board director Ashley Bernard says it is important to share the lessons of Pride Week all year round.

(CBC/Wayne Thibodeau)

(CBC/Wayne Thibodeau)

(CBC/Wayne Thibodeau)