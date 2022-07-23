Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Islanders brave the heat to take part in P.E.I.'s annual Pride parade

Hundreds of Islanders braved the sweltering summer heat to attend this year's Pride parade in Charlottetown.

Pride P.E.I. asked participants to bring extra water to the event

Arturo Chang · CBC News ·
The annual event took place Saturday noon amid an extreme heat warning being issued for all of P.E.I. on Saturday. (CBC/Wayne Thibodeau)

The annual event took place Saturday at noon amid an extreme heat warning being issued for all of P.E.I. on Saturday.

Environment Canada said daytime temperatures could hit 31 C with a humidex reaching 37 for most of the Island Saturday and Sunday.

The parade caps up a week of events and activities organized for the P.E.I. Pride Festival.

A "Pride in the Park"  gathering at Victoria Park that was supposed to follow the parade was moved indoors to the Delta Prince Edward hotel in Charlottetown due to the heat.

On Friday, Pride P.E.I. encouraged people to bring extra water, wear sunscreen and dress for the heat.

It said events planned for Sunday will go on as scheduled.

Island Morning4:42Early childhood educator says it is important to share the lessons of Pride Week all year round.
Early Childhood Development Association of P-E-I is one group taking part in this years Pride parade. Board director Ashley Bernard says it is important to share the lessons of Pride Week all year round.
