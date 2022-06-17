Pride festival kicks off in P.E.I.
P.E.I.'s annual Pride Festival has begun.
Parade will take place next Saturday in Charlottetown
The festival kicked off with a barbecue hosted by MP Sean Casey. Other events and talks are planned for the coming week.
The full schedule can be found on the Pride P.E.I. website.
Pride flag-raising ceremonies will be held on Monday in Charlottetown, including at the Legislature, Kensington, Stratford, Cornwall and Borden-Carleton. The Progress Pride Flag was raised in Summerside on Friday.
The festivities will eventually culminate with the annual Pride parade next Saturday starting at 12:30 p.m. in Charlottetown. The route of the parade can be found here.
