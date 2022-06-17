Pride festival kicks off in P.E.I.

Island Morning 4:22 This years Pride Festival an expect a whole slew of events to celebrate the community. This years Pride Festival runs from July 16th to the 24th and King Kxndi, a board member with Pride outlines how this year's event is shaping up.

P.E.I.'s annual Pride festival has begun.

The festival kicked off with a barbecue hosted by MP Sean Casey. Other events and talks are planned for the coming week.

The full schedule can be found on the Pride P.E.I. website.

Pride flag-raising ceremonies will be held on Monday in Charlottetown, including at the Legislature, Kensington, Stratford, Cornwall and Borden-Carleton. The Progress Pride Flag was raised in Summerside on Friday.

The festivities will eventually culminate with the annual Pride parade next Saturday starting at 12:30 p.m. in Charlottetown. The route of the parade can be found here.