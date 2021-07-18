P.E.I. Pride Festival officially underway

The P.E.I. Pride Festival kicked off on Sunday with a church service, barbecue in the park and a sold out drag show at The Guild in Charlottetown.

Pride will run until July 25.

Last year, many of the activities took place virtually due to COVID-19. Many of the events are in person this year.

The Pride parade on July 24 will be scaled back to a march due to COVID-19 protocols.

The schedule of events can be found on the Pride P.E.I. website.

