P.E.I. Pride launches with bikes, brunch and ink

Prince Edward Island's Pride Festival began over the weekend with thousands of dollars raised to support local groups and social events day and night.

There was drag in Summerside, brunch in Charlottetown, and a potluck in Vernon Bridge.

Wilma Checklear performer at a drag brunch at Charlottetown's Pony Boat. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

In Charlottetown, people lined up down the street for a tattoo event on Sunday. Three artists volunteered their time to raise money for the P.E.I. Trans Network.

The event raised more than $5,500.

Crystal MacCormac got to the event before 8 a.m. and paid $60 for a heart tattoo.

She said she wanted to show support for her sister, a member of the trans community.

Crystal MacCormac shows off her new heart tattoo. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"I spent a lot of time with my younger sibling and just educating myself," MacCormac said.

"Learning the proper ways to talk to people without being overbearing — because I tend to be — or without being unintentionally insulting. So I just do my best to educate myself and be involved in any aspect I can be."

Creating a safer space

Zander Gallant and Bradi Gallant of Zander's Studio at the Witch and Wellness Market: Pride Edition, at the Guild on Saturday. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Nine bikers met up at Province House Sunday morning for a ride to Victoria in support of PEERS Alliance.

"Historically, the motorcycle community has not been the most welcoming and safest of spaces for women and LGBTQ people," said organizer Erin Gillespie.

The event was about raising money and supporting LGBTQ riders, says Erin Gillespie. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"I've been a rider for 15 years, so I've been trying to maybe create a safer space."

The bikers raised $1,800.

Nine bikers met outside Charlottetown for the Queer Ride. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Pride continues throughout this week and into next weekend.

Events include a movie night, a poetry slam, dances, a comedy show, a ceilidh and numerous other social events.

The Pride parade will be held Saturday at noon in downtown Charlottetown.

You can find a full schedule of events at the Pride P.E.I. website.