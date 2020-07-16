Pride events on P.E.I. preparing to connect while staying apart

Pride celebrations will look different on P.E.I. this year as organizers work to put on a hybrid blend of in-person and online events.

The Pride P.E.I. Festival is scheduled to run from July 26 until August 2. So far, only the church service and flag raising details have been released. In the past. the highlight of the festival was a colourful Pride parade through downtown Charlottetown.

Organizers have previously said that cancelling is "not an option," and are expected to release more details soon.

Other organizations are putting on their Pride events to coincide and compliment the festival.

The UPEI Student Union has organized events leading up to festival.

"I want to make sure that the people who are still around in P.E.I. feel well supported and they know that there's still things going on. The world does not stop because of COVID," said Jose Gonzalez, vice president of student life.

"I feel like moving forward with a hybrid model where we offer safe in-person events, as well as, easy to access online events is the best way to truly support everybody in the community."

Jose Gonzalez with UPEI Student Union says they will be encouraging everyone who attends the in-person events to follow all public health guidelines. (John Robertson/CBC)

They hosted the first at the downtown business of Hive and Hollow Thursday evening, in advance of online gatherings for the next three events. Some will be for fun while others will include an educational component.

The close of UPEISU's celebrations will be at The Fox & Crow campus pub on July 23.

"I feel like the UPEISU wants to make sure to advocate for things like inclusivity, accessibility," Gonzalez said.

"We really want to make sure that not just students but members of P.E.I. feel well supported and the queer community is one that deserves this type of spotlights and events just like any other."

The first UPEI Student Union event will take place on Thursday at the Hive and Hollow social lounge in downtown Charlottetown. (John Robertson/CBC)

PEERS Alliance will be hosting at least two events during the Pride P.E.I. Festival, including the 5th annual OUTspoken poetry slam on July 28.

"It's been a very popular event and it really engages folks from all ages and from all identities and so it was really, really important for us to keep OUTspoken as, at least, a partially in-person event." said Rory Starkman, youth services coordinator with PEERS Alliance.

Starkman said they are hoping to live stream it as well and are still finalizing details around the location.

Charlottetown has already painted some crosswalks in the city's downtown, with the rainbow colours. (John Robertson/CBC)

One youth activity will be the Pride Online Scavenger Hunt (POSH), an opportunity to engage with those under the age of 18.

Starkman said it was important to make it as inclusive as possible, especially for those in rural parts of P.E.I. who may not be out in their community.

"They're not in a place where they're comfortable enough to necessarily go to in-person pride events," Starkman said.

"So this is a way where they can connect with people like them and do these fun challenges online as part of a Pride celebration without them necessarily having to push themselves too far out of their comfort zones, whatever that is."

