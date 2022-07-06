P.E.I. Pride 2022 organizers promise a more inclusive community festival

July is Pride month on Prince Edward Island and this year's festival will have a new focus on diversity in the community.

"The events that we're planning to have are a lot more inclusive of all community members — so everyone who is part of the LGBTQ community here on PEI," said Pride board member Amirah Oyesegun.

Board member King Kxndi said the new focus is a reflection of new members on the board.

"What makes the festival, almost every year, special is Pride often has a new board," said Kxndi. "Each time that there's a new group of folks organizing for the festival it kind of creates its own culture."

More events will focus on gender diversity at this year's festival, due to the gender diversity of the people on the board.

'Pride was created by Black and Brown trans women'

Oyesegun said there will also be more about BIPOC queer folk, which will take Pride on the Island back to how Pride started.

"When we think of the history of Pride, Pride was created by Black and Brown trans women. Pride started with the Stonewall riot," said Oyesegun.

This year's Pride parade will take place on July 23 at 12:30 p.m. (Pride PEI/Facebook)

"Pride then became upper class and middle class centred. I think in a lot of ways, I think for a lot of younger, racialized queer people, when you don't see yourself represented in the media or in certain spaces you aren't fully able to process that, 'Oh, I can be that person.'"

One of the Pride events that will reflect this focus is the screening of a movie that's centred around a racialized queer couple.

"A lot of the queer movies we see are very centred around white queer people or people with a lot of privilege, so this year we're trying to bring a different lens and a different perspective into the Pride events," said Oyesegun.

Wide Range of Events

Oyesegun said along with the standard events like the Pride parade, Pride in the Park and Pride After Dark, there are lots of "family-friendly events where children can come and participate and have fun."

With respect to COVID-19, Oyesegun said many of the events this year will be outdoors. In fact, the event they are most excited about is a seal watching tour.

At events that are held indoors, Pride board members and volunteers will be wearing masks, and participants will be strongly encouraged to wear masks as well.

Moving forward, Oyesegun said the Pride board members plan to shift focus so that they not only organize the Pride festival, but do more community and advocacy work year-round.

The P.E.I. Pride Festival runs from July 16 to 24. A full schedule of events is available on the Pride P.E.I. website.