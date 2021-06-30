Trust and 'a fresh start' key for new Pride P.E.I. co-chairs 

Pride P.E.I.'s newly elected interim co-chairs say they want to build trust in the community and ensure open communication.

Lucky Fusca and Cameron Cassidy were elected co-chairs at a Pride P.E.I. special general meeting last week.

"We are really assuring that we are starting from the ground up. It's a completely fresh start," Cassidy said.

Cassidy and Fusca plan to see how having a co-chair model will work for them, and for the organization, before they decide how to go forward with dividing into chair and vice-chair roles.

"Our official vision actually speaks to making P.E.I. in general a leader in celebrating, promoting the diversity of gender identity and sexual orientation and gender expression," Fusca said.

Lucky Fusca, the new co-chair Pride P.E.I., wants to reach out to community partners. (CBC)

Pride P.E.I. is the most diverse it's ever been right now, and they are proud of that, they said.

Cassidy has a management background and Fusca brings experience working with not-for-profit organizations both in Canada and abroad.

They both say having the two chair positions will give them more time to focus on engagement by dividing the work.

Cameron Cassidy, Pride P.E.I. co-chair, says she wants to have a fresh start for the position. (CBC)

Fusca said they are looking forward to re-engaging with the drag scene on the Island.

"We want to approach the community with care and love," they said.

"That's what we see going forward, we want to re-engage, we want to open up those lines of communication. There's just huge potential there and we see that and want to work towards fostering a healthy communicative community."

Fusca also wants to reach out to community partners as well.

"Speaking to diversity, it's Black History Month coming up very shortly, and not just focusing on the community that I belong to, but focusing on the BIPOC communities and getting in touch with them and really getting a grip on what's going on there as well and speaking to that as well," they said.

The two both said they value equity, transparency, engagement, diversity and advocacy.

"Creating safer spaces and implementing policy would be something I would really love to see Pride do and continue on with," Cassidy said.

"That would be a huge dream of mine to have something really solid in place, that people really feel safe and trust Pride and trust the events."