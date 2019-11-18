Price of gas goes up overnight on P.E.I.

The price of gas on P.E.I. was up overnight in a scheduled price change from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The minimum price per litre for regular, self-serve gasoline was up 1.0 cents per litre.

Including taxes, IRAC said pump prices for regular unleaded gasoline at self-serve outlets will now range from $1.127 to $1.139 per litre.

The price of furnace oil will increase by 0.5 cents per litre. There have been no changes to the price of diesel or propane.

IRAC's next scheduled price adjustment is Dec. 20.

