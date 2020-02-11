Come on down! P.E.I. man competes on The Price is Right

A dream recently came true for a P.E.I. man when he became a contestant on The Price is Right.

"I was thrilled," said Mikey Wasnidge.

As soon as Wasnidge and his wife got complimentary tickets to attend the taping of the game show in California, the first thing he did was Google how contestants are selected.

"I found out it really is depending on enthusiasm and excitement," he said.

So Wasnidge enacted his strategy. He turned his personality up to "110 per cent" and proved how fun he can be.

"The second you walk on the set you are kind of being vetted. So, you know, I gave lots of high- fives and tried to bring the energy," Wasnidge said.

Mikey Wasnidge's wife Erin watches her husband compete from the audience. (The Price is Right/Fremantle)

When he was seated in an area from which contestants are often selected, Wasnidge said he had a feeling he might be chosen, which is exactly what happened.

"When they call your name it's just like — 'Oh boy, let's do this,' and I think my wife started crying and it was a really exciting moment," Wasnidge said.

'The best thing you can win'

To get on stage Wasnidge had to have the correct opening bid on a pair of sunglasses. With a bid of $601 he was called up to the stage to greet host Drew Carey.

He hugged Carey hard to greet him.

Don't be afraid to be a little silly. — Mikey Wasnidge

"You only get to do that once in your life so I had to take the opportunity," Wasnidge said.

Things got even more surreal for Wasnidge when the curtains parted to reveal he had the chance to win a brand new vehicle.

"You watch The Price is Right growing up and you're just imagining like that opportunity, cause that's always kind of built up as kind of being the best thing you can win," he said.

Wasnidge had to play the game called One Away. In the game, the incorrect price for a car is displayed. Each correct digit is one away from each of the wrong digits. The contestant then attempts to guess the price of the car.

Wasnidge didn't win the car.

"I'm perfectly happy to walk away a loser," he said.

'Be yourself, bring the energy'

Wasnidge was allowed to take home the sunglasses — worth more than $600 US — but he said he decided not to.

'I gave lots of high-fives and tried to bring the energy,' Wasnidge says. (The Price is Right/Fremantle)

"You have to pay the taxes on that and it ends up being more of a hassle than what it is worth so I left those behind," he said.

Wasnidge said the experience was enough.

He has some advice for those who might want to follow in his footsteps and compete on the game show.

"Just go on, be yourself, bring the energy and don't be afraid to be a little silly," Wasnidge said.

