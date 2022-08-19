Price of furnace oil, diesel take big jump on P.E.I.

The price of diesel and furnace oil on P.E.I. are both up significantly Friday, while the cost of gasoline remains the same.

The Prince Edward Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission approved an increase of 12 cents a litre for diesel and 10 cents a litre for furnace oil.

The maximum price for furnace oil is now 151 cpl.

The price of diesel sits at 201.9 cpl and regular unleaded gasoline is 179.1.

The commission's next scheduled pricing adjustment is Aug. 26.