Islanders asked not to stockpile prescription meds as limits lifted

Islanders are being asked to avoid stockpiling prescriptions drugs now that supply limits have been lifted.

The 30-day limits were put in place in March to ensure everyone could get the drugs they needed, said Marion Dowling, P.E.I.'s chief of nursing.

"The drug supply has become more stable, so we've been able to lift that restriction."

In a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison asked Islanders to access "reasonable supplies" of their medication.

"There is no need to stockpile medication," she said.

In a news release, the P.E.I. Pharmacists Association said the 30-day dispense measures have helped stabilization inventories and allowed orders to be filled more consistently.

Shortages still exist

However, it said shortages and delivery impediments still exist, and some medications continue to be available on an allocation basis only.

Managing the tenuous drug supply in an effort to ensure all patients have access to medications has been challenging for pharmacists, the association said in the release.

"We are asking Islanders to do their part as limits on the 30-day supply of medications are lifted, and remind them that stockpiling of medications cannot be permitted," the association said.

"We thank everyone in advance for their continued patience and understanding during these challenging times."

