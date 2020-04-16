P.E.I. group ramps up online support for new parents during COVID-19 pandemic

A group that supports expectant parents is expanding its offerings online — with traditional prenatal classes suspended because of COVID-19.

Birth Options Research Network (BORN) advocates for regulated midwifery, doula-assisted prenatal and postnatal care, and a family-centred approach to maternal health.

Now, the group has started a Facebook page for expectant and new parents to get together and ask questions.

"With the isolation of being at home and not being able to share with anyone else who's going through a similar thing … I think it can be challenging," said Andrea St. Jules, a doula who is affiliated with BORN, who said pregnancy is an important time for women to be able to connect.

"So we're really hoping to bring people together so they can share in their experiences, especially during this really uncertain and challenging time."

Andrea St. Jules, a doula who is affiliated with BORN, says the hands-on support that they traditionally offer is very limited due to the pandemic. (Submitted by Andrea St. Jules)

In addition to the new Facebook page, called P.E.I. Pregnancy and Postpartum support group, BORN also plans to host bi-weekly sessions for parents to connect live online.

For anyone who coaches new parents, or parents-to-be, St. Jules said, COVID-19 has added challenges to their work.

"What a lot of us are doing at this point is offering virtual support in the best way that they possibly can," said St. Jules. Because of COVID-19, only one support person is allowed to attend a birth. That means the assistance of a doula, which is normally hands on, is limited.

"So finding some way to connect through an online method to support through the birth, if that's what the family chooses to do, and then offering as much support virtually, prenatally and postnatally as well."

These are some of the things that doula Andrea St. Jules typically brings to a birth — something more difficult to do virtually. (Submitted by Andrea St. Jules)

BORN hosted its first online support session this week. St. Jules said some parents expressed concerns about locating information pertaining to prenatal and postnatal care during the pandemic.

"I think every one of us, whether we're going through a pregnancy or not at this point, is navigating a certain degree of stress and anxiety," said St. Jules.

"To add the process of birth on top of that, which can also be unpredictable and uncertain, can definitely create an extra layer of anxiety."

'Other ways to connect'

Officials with Health PEI confirm that home visits with new parents are on hold, and said public health nurses are instead conducting well-baby assessments over the phone, with in-office visits available if needed.

According to a statement, lactation consultants remain available to assist breastfeeding mothers, but that assistance is being offered first over the phone, and in person only if necessary. Officials said Health PEI is in the process of "exploring other ways to connect with new families."

Back in March, the province released information pertaining to pregnancy and COVID-19.

Officials with Health PEI did not respond to questions pertaining to prenatal classes, and whether or not they would resume in some form during the pandemic.

